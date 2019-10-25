EDMONTON -- Police are issuing a warning after a Red Deer citizen was scammed out of a "large amount of money" in Bitcoin by a person pretending to be with RCMP.

Mounties were told the victim was convinced to believe the call was legitimate and from RCMP in Spruce Grove.

"The victim was threatened with arrest over a social insurance fraud and was directed to withdraw a large sum of money in order to safeguard money in the victim’s account," RCMP said.

The scammer then gave the victim a code and directed them to deposit the money via a Bitcoin machine.

"No reputable agency or business will demand a payment in Bitcoin," RCMP said, issuing several other reminders:

RCMP won't demand money over the phone

RCMP won't direct anyone to make a Bitcoin payment

RCMP won't threaten arrest over a SIN fraud

RCMP won't request personal information over the phone

Police also said that if a member of the public doubted the legitimacy of a call, they should find the number for the agency through a trusted source and call the department back yourself.

"The best protection from scammers is to learn how to resist being pushed into a decision regardless of how persuasive or aggressive the scammer may be."

Canada's Anti-Fraud Centre offers more information online.