The City of Red Deer will be expanding the Waskasoo Park trail system in the Riverside Meadows and Highland Green areas.

The work has been divided into two phases.

In the first phase crews will be working on creating a new asphalt trail linkage from 60 Street and Riverview Avenue, through the Riverside Meadows Central Park to the lower Highland Green walkway located at 58 Avenue and 61 Street.

The second phase looks at creating a mulched trail between the upper Highland Green Walkway, Howarth Street Close and 60 Street.

The clearing of the trails is scheduled to start this week, weather permitting.

Work is expected to be done by spring 2020.

Phase two also includes completing an asphalt trail connection between Howarth Street Close and 60 Street, this work is will happen depending on future budget approvals.