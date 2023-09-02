Red Deer school board member under fire for social media post

A Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board member is being asked to resign after sharing a social media post comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton) A Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board member is being asked to resign after sharing a social media post comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany. (Nav Sangha/CTV News Edmonton)