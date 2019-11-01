The City of Red Deer's Toys for Tickets program is back for another year.

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, anyone who receives a City of Red Deer parking ticket can pay for it by buying a toy for a child in need.

The gifts are donated to the Red Deer Christmas Bureau.

They can be dropped off at city hall and must be worth the same amount or more than the ticket. A receipt will need to be provided. If the gift is worth less than the ticket, the driver must pay the difference.

Gifts for children over the age of 10 are in high demand. The city suggests gifts such as craft sets, movie passes, books, electronics, sports equipment and gift cards.

Since the program was started in 2007, over 5,800 toys, games and gift cards have been collected.