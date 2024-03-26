RED DEER
Red Deer

    • Counterfeit $50, $100 bills circulating in Red Deer: police

    Counterfeit $50 and $100 bills. (Credit: RCMP) Counterfeit $50 and $100 bills. (Credit: RCMP)

    Red Deer police have issued a public alert after receiving multiple reports of people using or attempting to use counterfeit money.

    The notes in question are $50 and $100 bills.

    Mounties say anyone who handles money should be on the lookout for suspicious bills and report any incidents to police.

    When dealing with possible counterfeit currency, the Bank of Canada recommends:

    • Politely refuse the note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit;
    • Ask for another note (and check it too);
    • Advise the person to check the note with the local police;
    • Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money; and
    • Be courteous. Remember that the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.

    Anyone who thinks they may have come across counterfeit currency is encouraged to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

