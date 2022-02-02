Dash cam footage wanted in Red Deer death investigation

A sudden death in Red Deer has been handed over to the Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit to be investigated.

All Mounties said in a statement late Tuesday evening was that they had been called at 6 p.m. to 59 Street between Gaetz Avenue and 54 Avenue for a "person in distress."

They said more information would be provided after an autopsy had been done.

Anyone with information or vehicle dash cam footage from the area between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 1 is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Additionally, police asked local residents to avoid the area east of Kerry Wood Drive to 49 Avenue and south of 60 Street (Riverside Drive) to Red Deer River.