Dash cam footage wanted in Red Deer death investigation

An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

U.S. President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 U.S.-based troops to Poland and Germany and shifting 1,000 soldiers from Germany to Romania as demonstrations of American commitments to allies on NATO's eastern flank amid fears of a possible Russian military invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island