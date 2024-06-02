EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 1 killed in early morning motorcycle crash on Stadium Road

    A motorcycle rider was killed after hitting a concrete barrier on Stadium Road near 111 Avenue May 31, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) A motorcycle rider was killed after hitting a concrete barrier on Stadium Road near 111 Avenue May 31, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete barrier on Stadium Road near 111 Avenue Sunday morning.

    Police say the 35-year-old man was heading east on 107A Avenue around 12:30 a.m. When he continued onto Stadium Road, police say he was "unable to navigate the bend in the road" around 111 Avenue.

    He hit a concrete barrier on the south side of Stadium Road and was thrown from his motorcycle and died.

    Major collisions officers believe speed was a significant factor in the crash. 

