1 killed in early morning motorcycle crash on Stadium Road

A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete barrier on Stadium Road near 111 Avenue Sunday morning.

Police say the 35-year-old man was heading east on 107A Avenue around 12:30 a.m. When he continued onto Stadium Road, police say he was "unable to navigate the bend in the road" around 111 Avenue.

He hit a concrete barrier on the south side of Stadium Road and was thrown from his motorcycle and died.

Major collisions officers believe speed was a significant factor in the crash.