'I will give all I can': Alta. blood donor aiming for Guinness record
Two hundred blood donations is just a milestone for an Alberta woman on her way to setting a Guinness World Record.
Josephine Michaluk, 76, from Penhold in central Alberta, recently donated blood for the 203rd time in Red Deer.
Josephine Michaluk, 76, from Penhold in central Alberta, made her 203rd blood donation in the fall of 2022.
"After I got to 150, I thought: 'I'm gonna just see if I can get to 200,'" she recalled in an interview with CTV News.
"So I'm still going."
Michaluk made her first donation in 1965 while accompanying her sister who was donating.
At about five donations per year, she's since earned a number of certificates from Canadian Blood Services celebrating smaller milestones.
She believes no other woman has donated as many times as her, and has asked the Guiness Book of World Records to recognize the feat.
Josephine Michaluk, 76, from Penhold in central Alberta, has been recognized by Canadian Blood Services a number of times over nearly six decades of donating blood.
But such an award isn't really Michaluk's motivation.
"They say it's in you to give, so I will give all I can," she told CTV News Edmonton.
"I've helped so many people with my blood."
Canadian Blood Services' Shamus Neeson commented, "When someone sees that a beautiful person like Josephine has made that commitment and donated over 200 times, I think that seed does get planted: Why haven't I done this before?"
With files from CTV News Red Deer's Nav Sangha
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm again today, brief change coming Wednesday
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
Immigration could be source of conflict between Ottawa and Quebec's re-elected CAQ
Control over immigration and Quebec's religious symbols ban could be sources of conflict between Ottawa and the province as Premier Francois Legault begins his second mandate.
BREAKING | Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week.
'F--- off,' ambassador tells Elon Musk after unveiling Ukraine 'peace' plan
Elon Musk drew backlash on Monday from Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his unsolicited advice on how to bring about "peace" amid Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
'It was just heartwarming': Power crews in Cape Breton save roadside memorial following Fiona
A power crew in Cape Breton went above and beyond their duties after a memorial plaque attached to a power pole was torn down during post-tropical storm Fiona.
6 California killings may be work of serial killer: police
Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California -- all potentially at the hands of a serial killer -- in crimes going back more than a year, police said.
Calgary
-
Calgarians to rally, march for Sisters in Spirit
In honour of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people across Canada, the Sisters in Spirit Vigil will take to Stephen Avenue and Olympic Plaza on Tuesday.
-
Council mulls proposed bylaw to cut down on single-use plastics
A proposed bylaw to reduce single use items is heading to council chambers on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Alberta human rights chair serves province $2.1M wrongful dismissal lawsuit
Alberta's former human rights commission chief has filed a lawsuit against the justice minister for "malicious treatment" and wrongful dismissal.
Saskatoon
-
Man accused in Saskatoon murder trial borrowed van and returned it with luggage inside: witness
A taxi driver took the witness stand in a Saskatoon murder trial on Monday morning.
-
People can now travel from La Ronge to Prince Albert free of charge
A free shuttle service that runs from La Ronge to Prince Albert and back began operating on Monday.
-
While levels remain high, Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater tests show decline
Although levels remain high, the team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater supply has measured a drop in signs of COVID-19.
Regina
-
Here's how much tickets for street racing, stunting could cost Sask. drivers
This month SGI is cracking down on dangerous driving behaviours, including street racing and stunting.
-
Families of deceased Indigenous women and teen girl call for systemic change in policing
The families of two women and a teenage girl, all Indigenous, who went missing and then died in the Lower Mainland have come together in an effort to raise awareness about their loved ones and push for systemic change in B.C. policing.
-
#JustCurious: What pro sports teams used to exist in Sask.?
Saskatchewan has been home to a number of professional sports organizations over the years.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
More than 15,000 customers in P.E.I., Nova Scotia still without power 11 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 Maritimers are still without power 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
'The reality is kicking in': Experts say storms like Fiona are the new normal for Maritimers
Climate experts say the after-effects of post-tropical storm Fiona make up a new reality on Canada's East Coast -- a reality driven by climate change.
Toronto
-
Ontario gas prices set to see historic single-day jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to take a huge jump, a single-day increase that one industry analyst says has only happened a few times this decade
-
Toronto police to provide update on carjacking investigations
Toronto police will be providing an update on Tuesday afternoon on their investigation into carjacking incidents.
-
Nine people arrested, dozen tickets issued after large ‘unsanctioned event’ in Hamilton
Nine people were arrested and dozens more tickets were issued after thousands of people gathered in Hamilton as part of an “unsanctioned” event over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Immigration could be source of conflict between Ottawa and Quebec's re-elected CAQ
Control over immigration and Quebec's religious symbols ban could be sources of conflict between Ottawa and the province as Premier Francois Legault begins his second mandate.
-
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
-
'I'm going to be the premier of all Quebecers': Legault elected with majority government
Francois Legault has been elected for a second mandate as Quebec premier with a majority government. Within eight minutes of the polls closing across the province at 8 p.m. EST, CTV News declared Coalition Avenir Québec has secured a resounding win in the Quebec legislature.
Ottawa
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
Neighbourhood character at issue on the municipal campaign trail
Housing is one of the main issues on the municipal campaign trail as candidates share their visions for the future of the city, with the character of Ottawa's neighbourhoods clashing with the need to build more homes.
-
Farm Boy fined $90,000 following workplace injury at Orleans warehouse
An Ontario judge has fined the Farm Boy grocery chain $90,000 following a workplace accident last year.
Kitchener
-
'The children really get left in the dust': Mixed reaction to CUPE strike vote
Parents in Waterloo region are expressing mixed emotions after members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) voted in favour of strike action.
-
One person stabbed on U of G Arboretum trail during 'unprovoked' attack: police
The Guelph Police Service said one person sustained a minor wound to his arm after an “unprovoked” stabbing in the University of Guelph Arboretum.
-
Province offering $50K reward for information on missing Hagersville, Ont. woman, foul play suspected
Nearly 18 months after Amber Ellis, 33, went missing, the Government of Ontario said it will be offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.
Northern Ontario
-
'I don't see this getting better': Gas prices in Ontario expected to keep climbing
Drivers should fill up their tanks Tuesday as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.
-
Ontario gas prices set to see historic single-day jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to take a huge jump, a single-day increase that one industry analyst says has only happened a few times this decade
Winnipeg
-
Police stop attempt to expand encampment outside Manitoba legislature
Winnipeg police have stopped an attempt to enlarge an encampment on the front lawn of the Manitoba legislature.
-
Why gas is more expensive even though the price of oil has remained steady
A recent spike in gas prices has Winnipeggers feeling pain at the pumps but the latest jump comes despite the price of oil remaining relatively steady.
-
One man run over, another kidnapped during camper robbery: RCMP
Police are searching for three suspects who they say kidnapped a senior and ran over another man while stealing a truck and camper on a Manitoba highway.
Vancouver
-
'We could hear her screams': Security video shows attack at Vancouver apartment building
Security video taken from the lobby of a Vancouver apartment building shows the moment a women was attacked, then assisted by witnesses who police are hailing as heroes.
-
Canadian kids get 'D' letter grade for overall physical activity in report card
Canadians are dropping the ball when it comes to ensuring their kids are getting enough exercise, according to a non-profit's report card.
-
6 new ridings proposed by B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission
British Columbia's Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93.
Vancouver Island
-
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
Traffic heading north on Highway 19 slowed to a crawl Monday afternoon after a semi-truck drove through a fence and into a home near Nanoose Bay, B.C. The driver was airlifted to hospital in Vancouver but according to Oceanside RCMP he did not suffer any serious injuries from the crash.
-
B.C. woman acquitted of failing to provide breath sample because police did not make demand 'immediately'
A B.C. judge has acquitted a Vancouver Island woman of failing to provide a breath sample because police waited several minutes before asking her to blow into an alcohol-screening device after they suspected she was impaired. The judge also found "obvious inconsistencies in the police evidence" in the case.
-
This Vancouver Island restaurant was named the best fine dining spot in Canada
A Vancouver Island eatery has been named the best fine dining restaurant across all of Canada for 2022, according to travel website Tripadvisor. The restaurant, Pluvio, is located in Ucluelet, B.C. and has an ever-changing menu that incorporates seasonal and local ingredients, many of which are harvested on Vancouver Island.