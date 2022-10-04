'I will give all I can': Alta. blood donor aiming for Guinness record

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island