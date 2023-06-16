Man fatally shot after standoff southwest of Edmonton

Mounties are investigating the death of a man in the Sunchild First Nation on Friday.

Police were called to a disturbance at a home at 5:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw a person pointing a gun.

A male and two women went into the house after a brief interaction with officers.

The Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team was brought in to try and get the occupants out of the house.

Around 8:50 a.m. a single gunshot was heard in the home, and the two women came out.

When police went inside, they found a man's body with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old man of no fixed address.

His name has not been released.

Sunchild First Nation is about 250 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.