Man shot by Red Deer Mounties during break-and-enter call
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances in which a Red Deer Mountie shot someone on Tuesday.
RCMP say a Maxwell Avenue homeowner reported a break-and-enter around 6 p.m.
When police arrived, "a confrontation occurred between the suspect and officers, during which an officer discharged their service weapon, resulting in injury to the man," Mounties said in a statement the next day.
Officers treated the break-and-enter suspect at the scene until EMS arrived and he was taken to hospital.
The extent of the man's injury is not known, although police said he was expected to live. No RCMP members were hurt in the incident.
The man had been transferred from hospital to police custody by Wednesday.
Shortly before the ASIRT statement was issued around midnight, Alberta RCMP asked the public to avoid Red Deer's Maxwell Avenue area as the shooting had happened there "earlier this evening."
