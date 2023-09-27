Monique LaGrange violated code of conduct with anti-LGBTQ2S+ social media post: board

Monique LaGrange is still a trustee with Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) despite being found to have violated the Trustee Code of Conduct.

LaGrange made headlines earlier this month after making a social media post comparing teaching about LGBTQ2S+ to brainwashing in Nazi Germany.

The post showed a photo of children waving the Nazi flag above a photo of children waving Pride flags, with the caption "brainwashing is brainwashing."

The Alberta Teachers Association and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community called for her removal from the board after the post.

At a board meeting on Tuesday, LaGrange was found to be in violation of the RDCRS Trustee Code of Conduct and the Education Act.

She was also banned from being part of any board committees or attending board committee meetings, and cannot represent the board in any official capacity until she completes sensitivity training about the Holocaust and LGTB2S+ discrimination.

The training must be paid for at her own expense.

She has also been ordered to write a sincere public letter of apology to students, staff, and the board.

A motion was also made to have the Alberta Human Rights Commission set up an educational workshop for all members of the board.