Murder charge laid after shooting call in Red Deer

A murder charge has been laid in connection with a death in Red Deer.

Mounties were called to an apartment building on Parke Avenue at 3:51 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, a suspect was running from the area.

Officers chased him down and arrested him and seized a gun, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

A second man was also arrested near the scene.

The body of Jason Cory Worobec, 54, of Red Deer was found at the scene.

A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, and a 46-year-old man was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both men are Red Deer residents.

Court dates have been set for both men next week in Red Deer.