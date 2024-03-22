RED DEER
Red Deer

    • Murder charge laid after shooting call in Red Deer

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A murder charge has been laid in connection with a death in Red Deer.

    Mounties were called to an apartment building on Parke Avenue at 3:51 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a shooting.

    When police arrived, a suspect was running from the area.

    Officers chased him down and arrested him and seized a gun, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

    A second man was also arrested near the scene.

    The body of Jason Cory Worobec, 54, of Red Deer was found at the scene.

    A 45-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, and a 46-year-old man was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

    Both men are Red Deer residents.

    Court dates have been set for both men next week in Red Deer. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News