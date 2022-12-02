Pair of Ponoka hit-and-runs connected to vehicle containing cocaine, meth: RCMP

Ponoka RCMP are searching for two people who witnesses saw flee from a vehicle that hit two people the afternoon of Nov. 30.

The pair of crashes happened within 20 minutes of each other in Ponoka, RCMP say.

After the second incident, witnesses saw two people run away from the scene.

RCMP did not say if anyone was injured.

A "significant" amount of methamphetamine and cocaine, a .22-calibre handgun and ammunition was found in the 2015 Jeep Cherokee they abandoned, according to Mounties.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Ponoka RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.