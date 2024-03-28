Rebels get ready for playoffs with new leadership behind the bench

The Red Deer Rebels are getting ready for the start of the Western Hockey League playoffs this weekend, three weeks after getting a new head coach.

The Rebels ended the regular season with a five-game losing streak, something they're hoping to bounce back from.

"The finish wasn't exactly what you wanted, but I think the conditioning and the investment that we put into our practices and our games was all there," said interim head coach Dave Struch.

"Obviously, we were preparing for a playoff run and I think our guys are ready for it."

Struch took over the position on March 2, after the club had a mutual agreement to part ways with the former head coach, Derrick Walser, over inconsistent play on the ice.

"The Rebel hockey, the Rebel identity, is the way that I coach," Struch said.

"Coming in and being able to implement my thoughts, my ideas, my work ethic, it suits me."

The Rebels are up against the Medicine Hat Tigers in the first round. The Rebels went 2-4 against the Tigers during the regular season.

"For us, it's all about what we do in preparation this week, getting ready for them, and really focusing on our structure and our identity," said Rebels captain Kai Uchacz.

"A big thing for us is just really, really focusing on attention to detail in our practice and making sure our legs, hands and our minds are ready to go."

The new head coach is bringing a lot of energy behind the bench, something the team will need, added Uchacz.

"It's kind of a spark for us, we were kind of struggling there a little bit before he came in… It's good to have a new voice and kind of a new energy behind the bench," said Uchacz.

"It was necessary for our group, we had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season, we were just a little inconsistent and I guess we couldn't find our game on a consistent basis."

The puck drops for Game 1 in Medicine Hat on Friday at 7 p.m.