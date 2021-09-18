Red Deer files complaint with ombudsman regarding ambulance dispatch consolidation
Red Deer’s city council voted unanimously to file an official complaint with Alberta Ombudsman against the province’s decision to consolidate regional ambulance dispatch.
The ombudsman is an impartial officer of the legislative assembly that can investigate any decision made by the provincial government or departments, agencies, boards, and commissions.
The city said in a statement that since ambulance dispatch consolidation in January this year, regions have experienced significant issues and increased risks to patients’ care.
“Our communities have tried every avenue to communicate with our government that this system is flawed and to strongly dispute the effectiveness of it, but our calls for a third party review remain unanswered,” said Tara Veer, Red Deer mayor, in a statement.
“With a municipal election looming, we want to reassure all Albertans, and Alberta Health Services, that we will not be giving up the fight for what we know is in the best interest of patient safety,” Veer added. “We hope that filing this official complaint with the Alberta Ombudsman reiterates that we will exhaust every avenue possible to revisit the government’s decision.”
According to the city, removing local and integrated EMS dispatch has impacted the health and safety of Albertans in Red Deer and Lethbridge, Calgary, and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.
Red Deer is asking any Albertan who has negatively been impacted by ambulance consolidation or experienced delays to share their stories.
“We ask citizens and all municipalities in Alberta to join us in our fight to restore regional ambulance dispatch by writing into your local MLA, the Minister of Health and the premier with your concerns on how this consolidation has affected dispatch and ambulance response times,” Veer said.
In October last year, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said consolidating ambulance dispatch represents a best practice around the world and that the move would save the province $9 million a year that could be invested in improving service.
With files from CTV News Calgary’s Bill Macfarlane and Ryan White
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
All elected Liberal, NDP MPs will be vaccinated, Conservatives still won't say
With just two days until election day, the Conservative Party won't say whether they will require any candidates elected to be members of Parliament to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before heading to sit in the House of Commons, in contrast to the positions of the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois.
Final weekend: Nanos tracking shows tight two-way race
With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research released on Saturday.
Vaccine opponents entered B.C. schools for 'completely unacceptable' protests, officials say
Anti-vaccine protesters allegedly entered multiple schools in B.C.'s Shuswap region Friday, prompting strong words from district officials.
U.S. lawmakers push Biden to lift Canadian travel restrictions
Four U.S. senators have asked U.S. President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020.
Pandemic federal election campaign produces little enthusiasm for any party
A campaign that started with anger over Justin Trudeau's decision to call an election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is ending amid anger over conservative premiers' handling of the health crisis.
No answers yet from federal leaders on workplace assault and harassment: advocate
The founder of a campaign aimed at getting answers from candidates on their commitment to addressing assault and harassment in the workplace says she has yet to hear back from any of the major parties' leaders.
Dining out, salons, gyms and more: COVID-19 restrictions by province and territory
With a fourth wave of the pandemic underway, provinces and territories are responding with a variety of restrictions. CTVNews.ca looks at what is and is not allowed in each jurisdiction.
Father charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old child found dead in Wellesley Township, Ont.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.
Liberals cut ties with Toronto candidate after news of dropped sex assault charge
The federal Liberals say a candidate in downtown Toronto will no longer run under their banner after it came to light that he had previously faced a sexual assault charge that was later dropped.
Calgary
-
'Stop spreading misinformation': Alberta country star tweets about COVID-19 vaccination
A Calgary-born country music star is under fire for a recent social media post where he stated that since he had COVID-19 before, he doesn't need to be vaccinated.
-
Blackfoot language program offered to Calgarians aims to keep Indigenous culture and oral traditions alive
For Kolton Running Crane, the Blackfoot language is more than just a way of communicating in his native tongue.
-
Air quality statement issued in southern Alberta
Residents in many southern Alberta communities are urged to take precautions after Environment Canada issued a special air quality advisory on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.
-
1.6 kg of meth, weapons seized during vehicle search: Sask. RCMP
Humboldt RCMP have arrested and charged four people after seizing several drugs, ammunition and other prohibited items.
-
RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ death on Pelican Lake First Nation
Spiritwood RCMP are investigating a death that’s considered suspicious from earlier this week.
Regina
-
499 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 499 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.
-
Fajardo ends touchdown drought for Riders in 30-16 win over Argos
Ending a frustrating touchdown drought on Friday was a huge relief for Cody Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Final weekend: Nanos tracking shows tight two-way race
With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research released on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier tells people who protested at public health doctor's home to 'grow up'
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has asked people who protested proof-of-vaccination policies outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health to consider acting more like adults.
-
Obituary published in Amherst, N.S., describes family of six who died in trailer fire
The obituary of a Nova Scotia family who died in a fire in a travel trailer a week ago is providing further details about the mother, father and four young children.
-
Outbreak at Moncton shelter exposes COVID-19 challenges among homeless population
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges for the homeless population in Moncton as they often do not have the ability to self-isolate or get vaccinated.
Vancouver
-
Kids needing surgery will be flown from Vancouver Island to Vancouver after pediatric surgeon takes 'unanticipated' leave
A shortage of pediatric surgeons on Vancouver Island has hospitals there on pediatric diversion, meaning any children who need surgery will be sent to Vancouver for care.
-
Green Party leader makes surprise, last-minute trip to back B.C. candidates
Federal Green Party leader Annamie Paul arrived Saturday morning on a last-minute trip to British Columbia to show her support for two Green incumbents in Parliament.
-
Vancouver dries off after record-breaking rain
Friday was the wettest Sept. 17 Vancouver has seen since at least 1937, according to Environment Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic Indigenous canoe portage route near Timmins revitalized by conservationists and EACOM
EACOM officials said trees from the area will feed its sawmill in Elk Lake, and as a result of public input and Robichaud's efforts, the company's made some accommodations regarding 'Little Hawk Portage.'
-
Police in Massey, Ont. search for female they believe to be in handcuffs
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking residents in the Massey area to secure their homes, sheds, or out buildings as they search for a female they believe is wearing handcuffs.
-
American couple donates large Dionne Quintuplets collection to Callander, Ont., museum
The Callander Bay Heritage Museum has received a 'treasured' collection of Dionne Quintuplets memorabilia as part of a large donation.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man dead after Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP
A 51-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after crashing into a semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.
-
Indigenous radio station celebrates 50 years
NCI-FM is celebrating 50 years on the air in Manitoba.
-
RCMP investigating death of teenager in Grand Rapids as homicide
Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Grand Rapids, Man. after a 16-year-old male died on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Fairy Creek's old-growth logging protests injunction remains temporarily: judge
A court injunction against old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island will remain in effect beyond its expiry date later this month at least temporarily, says a judge who will rule on its future.
-
Green Party leader makes surprise, last-minute trip to back B.C. candidates
Federal Green Party leader Annamie Paul arrived Saturday morning on a last-minute trip to British Columbia to show her support for two Green incumbents in Parliament.
-
Fundraiser for canine blood donor's surgery exceeds expectations
There’s always been something special about Norman. The Japanese mastiff is a universal blood donor and has saved the lives of 16 other dogs. Now, a fundraiser to pay for an expensive surgery for Norman has surpassed its goal in just a day.
Toronto
-
Large street fight in Mississauga, Ont. leads to one dead, two injured and another in custody
Three people were injured and one died in hospital after a brawl involving as many as 20 young men in Mississauga, Ont. last night, police say.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
-
Ontario hits new milestone in number of cannabis retailers on the streets
The province just hit a new milestone in the number of cannabis retailers on our streets.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 821 new COVID-19 cases, 658 not fully vaccinated
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Saturday that 821 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 658 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Young man stabbed and killed in an altercation in downtown Montreal
Two armed assaults left one man dead and two injured last night in Montreal.
-
Quebec judge refuses request to have only fully vaccinated jury members
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that, unlike in Ontario, the court cannot require jurors in a criminal trial to be fully vaccinated.
London
-
Could PPC be a wildcard in splitting conservative vote in Elgin-Middlesex-London Riding?
While the federal party leaders continue their final push toward Monday's election, the same is being done in municipalities around Southwestern Ontario.
-
Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in the region
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
Kitchener
-
Father charged with first-degree murder after one-year-old child found dead in Wellesley Township, Ont.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.
-
Waterloo Region adds 36 new COVID-19 cases; two new outbreaks
Waterloo Region reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the active case count continues to grow.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.