Red Deer re-elects long-time incumbent Conservative candidates

EDMONTON -

Red Deer remained Conservative Monday evening as incumbent candidates Blaine Calkins and Earl Dreeshen were re-elected.

With 186 of 263 polls reporting, CTV News declared Red Deer-Mountain View in Dreeshen’s favour.

Dreeshen was first elected to represent Red Deer in 2008.

Blaine Calkins was first elected to Parliament in 2006 for Wetaskiwin’s riding. In 2015, Elections Canada redrew the electoral districts, and Calkins ran successfully for Red Deer-Lacombe then and in 2019.

CTV News declared Calkins the winner this election with 200 of 270 polls reporting.

Alberta remained Conservative blue as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

As of publication, the Conservative Party of Canada was declared or leading in all but four of the province’s ridings.