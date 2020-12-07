RED DEER -- A Red Deer school has suspended in-person classroom learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to officials with Red Deer Public Schools, Normandeau School has identified 10 cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 30.

In a letter to parents, Normandeau School Principal Lisa Spicer, said the school is approaching 50 per cent of its students and staff having to self-isolate. She added that the school is also seeing an increasing number of parents choosing to keep their children at home due to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

“This is having a significant impact on our students and staff, both those who are now required to self isolate and learn from home, as well as those who remain learning at school,” said Spicer.

Due to the difficulties in operations, Red Deer Public Schools has requested and received permission from Alberta Education to transition to temporary online learning for all students starting Dec. 8 through to Dec. 18.

“We know the current pandemic has created an unprecedented change in all our lives and these new measures are yet another disruption,” said Spicer.

“Please know the health and safety of our students and staff are of the utmost importance and have guided this decision to move to temporary online learning.”

Normandeau School has approximately 420 students from pre-kindergarten to Grade Eight.