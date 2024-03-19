Red Deer stabbing, biting rampage finds victim in hospital, man charged

A Red Deer man has been charged with several counts of assault after a stabbing rampage that injured two men and a police officer, and saw another officer bitten.

Red Deer RCMP reported on Monday at 4:36 p.m. they responded to a call of a stabbing near 50 Street and 52 Avenue.

According to a media release, witnesses reported to police a man was attacked by another man, who then fled the scene.

RCMP deployed several officers to the scene, who were able to locate the man suspected of the stabbing within minutes.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, police said.

After police tracked the man down, one officer was stabbed multiple times and another bitten before he was subdued and arrested.

At the time of the arest, RCMP discovered another man stabbed near 48 Avenue and 50 Street.

Both the officer and man found stabbed were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The RCMP charged a 34-year-old Red Deer man with 10 offences, including aggravated assault of a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, two counts of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, among others.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.