Red Deer victim services dog Harley retires after 4 years on the job

Friday marked the last day on the job for a familiar face at Red Deer’s Victim Support Unit. Six-year-old Harley the Black Lab is retiring after four years of duty.

“He’s just one of those dogs that everybody loves,” said Suzanne Couturier with victim's services.

He’s spent about 700 hours on the job, working with more than 300 individuals and families.

“He really is a rockstar when it comes to working with children,” said Karen Kay of the Red Deer RCMP.

Thanks to his calming presence, victims are able to share their stories in court.

“When he comes in, his role is to sit at somebody's feet. So while he sits at somebody’s feet, he’s allowing that person to speak freely and he’s absorbing their stress,” said Couturier.

And it’s not just victims who have found comfort from Harley’s presence,

“When members have bad days, they often are back into victim services, just to say hello, and to have a little bit of a cuddle and get on with their day,” Kay said.

“He comes around and greets everybody. He kind of just makes your whole morning,” said victim services program manager Grace Jeanveau.

Staff celebrated Harley on Friday with treats and toys, knowing how much he’ll be missed.

“It’s a tough day for me, but I’m honoured to have been able to work with Harley,” Couturier said.

“He’ll be missed for sure,” Kay said.

RCMP expect to have a support dog to follow in Harley’s paw prints in the new year.

