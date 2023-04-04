South Red Deer apartment complex evacuated for potential gas leak

Red Deer Emergency Services evacuated a multi-family residential unit on the city's south side Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

According to the city, crews were called to the apartment complex along Ironstone Drive by 3:50 p.m.

Ironstone Drive from 30 Avenue to Inglewood Drive is closed to motorists as crews investigate. It was expected to re-open by 5:30 p.m.

Initially, city buses were dispatched to keep affected residents warm. After around 30 minutes, residents were able to return to their homes.

"Emergency Services will remain on scene for several hours for ongoing monitoring," the city said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.