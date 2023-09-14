Suspicious fire in Red Deer destroys vehicle before spreading to home: police

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Red Deer that destroyed one vehicle and damaged a second vehicle and a home.

Emergency crews were called to the home at Lancaster Drive shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A small SUV in the driveway was in flames when they arrived, and the fire was spreading to a second vehicle and the house.

The owners of the home were inside when the fire started, and managed to get out without injuries, RCMP said.

According to police, the homeowner and neighbours reported hearing a loud bang before the fire was discovered.

Anyone with information or video related to the fire is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.