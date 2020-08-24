EDMONTON -- Smoke filled the air in Red Deer on Monday after fire broke out at a transitional housing building on 50 Avenue.

As of 7:30 p.m., fire crews were still on scene fighting the blaze.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but about 20 residents were displaced.

They will be put up at a local hotel overnight.

Officials say fire and water damage has destroyed the building, and it will be torn down.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Investigators will be on scene overnight.