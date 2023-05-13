Reggae Up North street fair brings Caribbean culture to Edmonton

Edmonton residents got a taste of the Caribbean on Saturday, as a first-of-its-kind reggae street party was hosted in Old Strathcona.

Reggae Up North featured food, and live performances from artists EarthKry and RikJam.

"Reggae music has a unique ability to bring people together as the sounds inspire unity and positivity," said event founder Dewayne Taylor in a written release. "Reggae extends beyond music and represents a way of life, a culture, that we're excited to showcase with two incredible bands hailing from Jamaica."

A number of Black-owned businesses were also showcasing their wares at the event, including Darci Kin of DarciKin Organics.

"I have a skincare brand, and everything I have right now is plant-based. We make products from haircare products to skincare, bathbombs, and a candle line," Kin said.

Originally from St. Lucia, Kin came to Edmonton from Toronto with hopes of establishing her brand.

"Here in Edmonton everyone is very welcoming. You get people to support you. As a small business trying to establish here in Edmonton, I feel everyone gravitate to the products."

The event runs until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets must be purchased to enjoy the evening performances starting at 6 p.m.