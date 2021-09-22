Regulatory group warns several Alberta doctors about sharing COVID-19 misinformation
A group that oversees the practice of medicine in Alberta says it has told at least seven doctors who were spreading misinformation about COVID-19 that their behaviour was unprofessional.
Scott McLeod, registrar with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, says the regulator has also spoken to doctors who gave into pressure from patients wanting an exemption letter -- not grounded in clinical evidence -- to avoid having to wear masks or vaccinations.
McLeod says the college is to publish a letter this week addressed to physicians and the public to reiterate its support for vaccines and public health restrictions put in place to try to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The college says the doctors who were warned had been spreading misinformation on social media platforms or elsewhere.
McLeod says it's disappointing to see that type of behaviour and noted it has a significant effect because doctors have a powerful voice in society.
He adds the number of doctors painting a false narrative in the province is unprecedented.
McLeod says if doctors don't stick to basic science that outlines how to protect people during a pandemic, the public and other physicians can file an official complaint with the college.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2021.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ford says vaccine passports are the 'best chance' Ontario has to avoid another lockdown
Premier Doug Ford welcomed the launch of COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ontario, saying the system is essential to prevent the province from entering into another lockdown.
Driver found not guilty in 2019 fatal Ottawa transit bus crash
Aissatou Diallo, 44, has been found not guilty on all charges of dangerous driving.
Poll workers say Elections Canada put them at risk of contracting COVID-19
A polling station officer was scared of contracting COVID-19 on Monday because Elections Canada didn't require workers to be fully vaccinated or allow them to request proof of a medical exemption from maskless voters.
Former Liberal candidate elected in Spadina-Fort York confirms he will represent riding in House of Commons
The former Liberal candidate elected in Spadina- Fort York has confirmed he intends to represent the riding in Ottawa despite calls for him to step aside after a past allegation of sexual assault came to light.
Conservative on national council says members should review O'Toole's leadership
A Conservative who sits on the party's national council says Erin O'Toole should undergo an accelerated leadership review by members following his election loss, marking the first open challenge to him staying in the role.
Canada plans to lift ban on flights from India next week with new COVID-19 protocols
The federal government plans to lift a months-long ban on direct flights from India early next week with enhanced COVID-19 screening protocols in place.
'The system failed,' says family of slain Alta. woman, toddler as accused appears in court
Hundreds of people attended court in a small western Alberta town on Tuesday morning for the first appearance of a man charged in the double homicide of a young woman and her toddler.
FBI asks for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance as new tip emerges about his previous movements
The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie after a coroner made an initial determination that Petito died by homicide.
U.S. to return 3,500-year-old Gilgamesh Tablet to Iraq after looting
A 3,500-year-old clay tablet that shows parts of a Sumerian poem from the Epic of Gilgamesh is being formally handed back to Iraq after it was stolen and eventually housed in a museum in the United States.
Calgary
-
Calgary councillors to vote on COVID-19 bylaw that would make vaccine passport program mandatory
The new bylaw would include (but not be limited to) restaurants, bars, pubs, nightclubs, casinos, bingo halls and VLT lounges.
-
Select Calgary-area restaurant owners unwilling to confirm vaccination status of customers
Some owners say they resent the province's decision to put the onus on struggling businesses to enforce rules that place them in conflict with at least some of their customers.
-
Customers tied up, injured in Calgary pharmacy robbery
The robbers stole an undisclosed amount of cash and drugs.
Saskatoon
-
'Slap in the face': Sask. premier's advice to medical workers hits sour note with doctor
A Saskatchewan doctor is speaking out following Premier Scott Moe's suggestion that medical professionals "really provide some guidance for Saskatchewan people" to help dispel COVID-19 misinformation.
-
Sask. children's hospital ICU accepts adults in COVID-19 surge plan
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is shuttling some adult intensive care patients to the province’s children’s hospital in the face of surging COVID-19 cases.
-
Sask. man faces child pornography, sexual assault charges in connection to daycare
A man is facing child pornography and sexual assault charges in connection to a home-based daycare in Marshall, Sask.
Regina
-
71 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Briercrest College
Briercrest College in Caronport reported 71 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday, including 62 active.
-
Sask. children's hospital ICU accepts adults in COVID-19 surge plan
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is shuttling some adult intensive care patients to the province’s children’s hospital in the face of surging COVID-19 cases.
-
Poll workers say Elections Canada put them at risk of contracting COVID-19
A polling station officer was scared of contracting COVID-19 on Monday because Elections Canada didn't require workers to be fully vaccinated or allow them to request proof of a medical exemption from maskless voters.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 127
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 127.
-
N.S. Public Health still seeing about 1,000 people daily for first dose of vaccine
The push continues to get Nova Scotians vaccinated, with many people still coming in for their first shot.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teachers pushing for more transparency, 'relieved' data on COVID-19 at schools will be shared after all
The BC Teachers’ Federation says it’s pleased the province is reversing course on its new COVID-19 exposure policy in schools, and that more transparency is needed.
-
B.C.'s vaccine cards may not be recognized in other provinces yet
Just because a vaccinated British Columbian has a so-called "passport" that works on the West Coast doesn't mean they'll be granted access to venues elsewhere in Canada.
-
North Vancouver stabbing: New charges announced by homicide investigators
New charges in connection to a stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one woman and injured six others were announced Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspicious package prompts Sault police to evacuate area on Pine Street
There is currently a heavy police presence in the 700 block of Pine Street, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Wednesday.
-
Sault election riding on mail-in ballots
With no winner yet declared, election officials are scrambling to verify mail-in ballots in the Sault Ste. Marie riding from Monday's federal election.
-
Northern Ont. man charged after shots fired in neighbour dispute
A northern Ontario man is facing a list of charges after gunshots were fired in a dispute with a neighbour.
Winnipeg
-
Crown stays manslaughter charge against Winnipeg woman accused in stabbing death of 12-year-old boy
The Crown has stayed a manslaughter charge against a Winnipeg woman accused in the stabbing death of a 12-year-old boy.
-
12-year-old boy sleeping in bed stabbed by home intruder: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for information in a violent attack in Norway House after a boy was stabbed in his bed by an unknown person who RCMP said broke into the home.
-
Manitoba reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, another death on Wednesday
Manitoba public health has reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with another death.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island police confirm province cutting funds for officer naloxone kits
Two Vancouver Island police departments say the province will no longer pay for their naloxone supplies — a life-saving medication officers use frequently, in the midst of the overdose crisis.
-
Victoria's Canoe Brewpub to close in October, reopen as CRAFT Beer Market
A long-standing Victoria business is set to close its doors next month, and reopen as a new location for Canadian franchise CRAFT Beer Market.
-
Rip Curl Pro Nationals surf competition returns to Tofino
Canada’s top surfing talent will be crowned this weekend on Vancouver Island.
Toronto
-
Ford says vaccine passports are the 'best chance' Ontario has to avoid another lockdown
Premier Doug Ford welcomed the launch of COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ontario, saying the system is essential to prevent the province from entering into another lockdown.
-
Man charged with murder in death of Toronto police officer released on bail
Umar Zameer, charged with the alleged murder of Constable Jeffrey Northrup, has been released on bail.
-
Former Liberal candidate elected in Spadina-Fort York confirms he will represent riding in House of Commons
The former Liberal candidate elected in Spadina- Fort York has confirmed he intends to represent the riding in Ottawa despite calls for him to step aside after a past allegation of sexual assault came to light.
Montreal
-
Quebec to table bill Thursday against anti-vax protests, but one MNA may nix quick passage
Most of Quebec's politicians say they're ready to work together to legislate a ban on anti-vaccine demonstrations near schools and hospitals, creating heavy fines, but the sole Conservative MNA says she's not convinced.
-
'Can't take it anymore': Operating-room nurses at Lakeshore Hospital stage sit-in, refusing move to ICU
Operating-room nurses at Lakeshore Hospital staged a sit-in Tuesday morning, saying they’ve been made to work nearly around the clock and want to refuse a move to further skeleton staffing.
-
Entire Montreal elementary school closed this week after COVID-19 outbreak
This week Montreal officially has its first full closure of a school in the fourth wave. All 530 students at a school in Ahuntsic-Cartierville were sent home until Friday.
London
-
Business owners face confrontations and plead for passport compliance
The owners of the Fireside Grill & Bar said they were ready to check customer vaccination records Wednesday.
-
Possible COVID-19 exposure at Paranyde Bar and Grill: MLHU
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is asking anyone who went to Paranyde Bar & Grill last Friday or Saturday night to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
-
Dozens of charges laid in latest Project LEARN enforcement
With one week to go, London police has so far laid 26 chargers as part of the latest Project LEARN.
Kitchener
-
Two COVID-19 deaths, 18 new cases reported in Waterloo Region
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported two COVID-19-related deaths and 18 new cases on Wednesday, as active infections dropped significantly.
-
Proof of vaccination required at some Waterloo Region businesses as Ont. launches certification program
Waterloo Region residents will need to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status to access many non-essential businesses starting Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Westvale Public School in Waterloo
Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Westvale Public School in Waterloo.