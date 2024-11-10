'Relieved and excited': Rollers Roller Rink finally reopens in new space

Boasting 2,300 square metres of skating space at its new location, Edmonton's Rollers Roller Rink believes it is the largest in Canada.

Count also the Toe Stop Derby Shop, five party rooms, locker area, rental counter, concession and sitting area inside, and Rollers' new location is more than 3,700 square metres in total.

"I'm relieved and excited about what the future brings," owner Claudia Garcia told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday, one week after the move to 14648 134 Ave. was officially complete.

The new rink is not only an upsizing over Rollers' previous space in Christy's Corner on St. Albert Trail, but also has a brand new floor and management has been able to decorate in a colourful, eye-catching way.

"Everything's kind of like the best version that it could be," said manager Ashtyn Sample.

The reopening has been a long time in the making. Rollers announced in late 2023 it would be moving and reopening by February, but the renovation process took longer.

"We thought it was going to be a seamless transition, but as everything, things don't go according to plan and there have been hiccups. Although, we're happy and excited that we're finally open in our new space and love it," Garcia said.

A skater herself, she opened the skate supply shop in 2016, then the rink in 2019.

To see Rollers grow to need the space it does now, Garcia said, feels "like my vision has come true."

"I love it," said skater Emily Lamoureux, who took up roller skating at Rollers three years ago in search of a physical hobby. "The floor is amazing. So smooth. The area is so big, so even if you need to dodge around maybe some beginner skaters, or some people that have had a tumble, it's easier to do that in this location."

In addition to lessons, parties and open skating, the rink has plans for themed events, karaoke nights and some other surprises.

Both the staff and Lamoureux hope the new space amplifies a recent resurgence in interest in the sport, whether it's roller dance, derby or park skating.

"I feel so free when I roller skate. It's a physical activity, but also an art form," Sample said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti