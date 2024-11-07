Edmontonians will get a chance to get their funny bones checked as comedian Neema Naz makes the rounds in the capital city next spring during his international My Estupid Life Comedy Tour.

The Canadian-Iranian comic is most known for his colourful language, character work, impersonations aimed at his culturally diverse circle of friends and jokes about growing up in an immigrant household, poking fun at his parents and their version of "the talk."

Not only is Naz a stand-up comic, the Toronto-born talent is also a content creator and an actor with credits in Amazon Prime's superhero satire The Boys and a leading role in the upcoming film Please, After You.

His funny antics garnered him plenty of attention online as he currently has more than 420,000 and 673,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, respectively.

Naz got his start in comedy by testing the waters in Toronto in 2014. By 2022, the funny man headlined his first tour, I'm Your Sugar Daddy, and performed internationally for fans in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Berlin, Sydney and Melbourne.

He's also toured with legendary comedians including Russell Peters, Theo Von, Howie Mandel, Omid Djalili and Maz Jobrani.

Edmontonians can catch Naz at the Orange Hub Theatre located at 10045 156 St. on May 2 and 3. Tickets are available through the link.