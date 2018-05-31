Edmonton Transit System Advisory Board’s (ETSAB) report into urban gondolas as public transit concluded they would be viable option for the city.

ETSAB claims urban gondolas are suited to connect downtown and Old Strathcona with fast, reliable and cost-effective transportation in a geographically challenging area.

The report outlines several benefits and limitations, including:

Benefits

High passenger capacity: Gondolas can accommodate 4,000-6,000 per hour per direction.

Traffic alleviation

Environmentally friendly

Fast construction times (under 12 months)

Limitations

Low maximum speed

Lack of route flexibility

Can only operate when wind speeds are under 70-100 km/h

Limited stops

ETSAB studied three routes: Whyte Avenue and Gateway to Downtown, University to Fort Edmonton/ Valley Zoo and University to Bonnie Doon Mall. The research only recommended the first option.

The report doesn’t include a cost estimate for the project, instead saying it would cost a fraction of other transit solutions, like LRT. ETSAB said the gondola pitch that won The Edmonton Project estimated that a basic gondola system would cost anywhere between $20-60 million.

The report is going to the urban planning committee on June 5.