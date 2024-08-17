EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Residents asked to stay away during police operation in southeast Edmonton: EPS

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Edmontonians were asked to avoid a section of southeast Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

    At 2:45 p.m., police said officers were investigating a weapons complaint in the area on Mill Woods Road East between 34 and 36 Avenue, and Millbourne Road East between Lee Ridge Road and 78 Street.

    Residents and visitors were asked to avoid the area.

    Around 4:20, police said "the matter has been resolved." 

    No other information was given.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

