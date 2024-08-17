Residents asked to stay away during police operation in southeast Edmonton: EPS

Edmontonians were asked to avoid a section of southeast Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

At 2:45 p.m., police said officers were investigating a weapons complaint in the area on Mill Woods Road East between 34 and 36 Avenue, and Millbourne Road East between Lee Ridge Road and 78 Street.

Residents and visitors were asked to avoid the area.

Around 4:20, police said "the matter has been resolved."

No other information was given.