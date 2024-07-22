Residents flee growing northern Alberta wildfire as crews work to protect First Nation

Worsening wildfire conditions in northern Alberta forced thousands of people to flee their homes over the weekend.

The evacuation orders are affecting communities that had been plagued by last year's fires, and come during a prolonged heat wave and poor air conditions.

One family from Garden River — one of three communities that make up Little Red River Cree Nation, about 575 kilometres north of Edmonton and 195 kilometres east of High Level — has been away from their home for almost two weeks, at first staying at another nearby First Nation before evacuating again on Saturday to Alberta's capital city.

"We were one of the first communities to get evacuated," Wayne Whitehead told CTV News Edmonton on Monday at the hotel where he, his wife and their five children are staying.

"It was pitch black from the smoke cover. It was like an apocalypse or something. It was an eerie feeling."

According to the chief of Little Red River First Nation, about 7,000 residents have left their homes under an evacuation order.

Among the communities affected is Fox Lake, the worst-hit community in last year's blazes — more than 100 houses and 200 structures were destroyed — that is struggling to rebuild.

"It’s excruciating, especially with our Fox Lake membership," Chief Conroy Sewepagaham told CTV News Edmonton.

"They don’t deserve to do this all over again."

The group of wildfires threatening the area this year is called the Semo Complex, which Sewepagaham said grew significantly on Saturday.

"It caught us off guard," he said, adding the next 48 hours will be critical for the community because the wind variability "is going to be through the roof."

Sewepagaham said crews are working to build a large fire guard north of Highway 58.

Todd Loewen, the province's forestry minister, travelled to the area late Sunday to see the work firsthand.

"We have equipment and personnel basically working 24 hours a day," he said. "There's a lot going on."

Cooler, wet weather is forecast for the area later this week.