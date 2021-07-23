EDMONTON -- The premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan and three state governors have asked the prime minister and President Biden to “immediately” reopen the border between Canada and the U.S.

Jason Kenney signed the letter alongside Scott Moe and the governors of Montana, North Dakota, and Idaho.

The five leaders asked U.S. president Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “end unnecessary delays” and “restore normal movement” across the border of the two countries.

“As we continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and work together on joint initiatives to provide vaccinations to more and more of our citizens every day, the time has come to allow our citizens to move safely and securely across our shared border,” the joint letter read.

“For the well-being and future prosperity of both our nations, we must embrace personal responsibility by providing vaccinations to citizens seeking the vaccine, reduce mitigations that cause economic harm, and encourage travel for commerce and tourism.”

Joined provincial and state leaders @PremierScottMoe, @DougBurgum, @GregForMontana, @GovernorLittle to call for reopening of Canada-U.S. borders for safe travel.



With high vaccination rates in both countries, we can reopen the borders safely now. pic.twitter.com/n5TOhohtFF — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) July 23, 2021

The U.S. decided to extend travel limits across the border on Wednesday – two days after Ottawa decided that fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents would be allowed back Aug. 9, with the rest of the world to follow on Sept. 7.

With files from The Canadian Press