Return of Folk Fest this weekend means return to 'normal,' says organizer
Edmonton Folk Music Festival organizers and volunteers are hard at work ahead of the festival's sold-out return.
“It is a big machine to crank back up because it's actually been three years,” said festival producer Terry Wickham.
“Supply chain issues, inflation, everything else that people are complaining about, that's been hitting us too. But we're in really good shape. Our recruitment was really good and yeah, I think it's going to be a great weekend."
The festival starts Thursday night, and guests can expect a few changes this year, he said.
In addition to the close to 60 acts taking to the stages erected in Gallagher Park, Indigenous artists will be performing throughout the venue. And there will also be some big changes to the beer gardens, with alcohol sales being all-site licenced.
“There's no fence around the beer tent anymore, so you just line up to get a beer,” he said. “And then you can take your beer wherever you want.
“And I think people will really enjoy that."
Wickham said organizers secured one of their bucket-list bands this year, The National, who they have been trying to book for 15 years.
Other big names include The War on Drugs and rising Canadian country star, Orville Peck, which will both be on the main stage Friday Night. There are also lots of hidden greats like Bonny Light Horseman, AS Mitchell and Bombino, he adds.
The weekend is sold out, but there is an official ticket exchange program offered by the festival where tickets can be returned and requested.
Wickham said, for those still wary of COVID-19, the festival is mask friendly and there’s lots of space. However people choose to attend, he said it’s still a good opportunity to come together.
"I think the funny thing about the pandemic is a lot of the relationships are very strained because people don't – they're not meeting normally, and I hope this weekend will help them and myself, too, get back to normal."
You can find a full line up and schedule on the Folk Fest website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | WNBA's Brittney Griner convicted at Russian drug trial, sentenced to 9 years
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison following a politically charged trial that came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine and could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between the two world powers.
Canadian troops heading to UK to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
Man shot by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait
China conducted 'precision missile strikes' Thursday in the Taiwan Strait and in the waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades.
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate
On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. CTVNews.ca has the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.
Going 'cavewoman style': Woman recounts saving 7-year old boy from cougar
Alishea Morrison said she acted on pure instinct when she saved seven-year old Cason Feuser from a cougar attack Sunday.
2 young girls missing from northeast Calgary: police
Calgary police are searching for two young girls last seen in Abbeydale on Wednesday evening.
Kidnapped girl's escape leads investigators to 2 decomposed bodies, Alabama officials say
A kidnapped girl's escape in Alabama has led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies and the arrest of a man now facing murder and kidnapping charges, authorities said.
Calgary
-
2 young girls missing from northeast Calgary: police
Calgary police are searching for two young girls last seen in Abbeydale on Wednesday evening.
-
Supreme Court won't hear appeal by parents who have faced two trials in son's death
David and Collet Stephan were accused of not seeking medical attention sooner for their 18-month-old son before he died in 2012.
-
Pedestrian hit by car in northwest Calgary suffers life-threatening injures
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital on Wednesday evening after being hit by a car in northwest Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
NEW
NEW | Sask. restaurants want access to better liquor pricing for offsale competition
Restaurants don’t receive a wholesale discount when buying stock from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).
-
'They said I could touch it': Stanley Cup visit excites young hockey fans in Prince Albert
Wednesday was a special day for hockey fans in Prince Albert.
-
Gas drops below $1 per litre as price war rages in Sask. town
Visitors driving through Blaine Lake, Sask. this weekend got a treat at the pumps as a gas war between the town’s two stations saw prices drop below a dollar per litre.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Sask. restaurants want access to better liquor pricing for offsale competition
Restaurants don’t receive a wholesale discount when buying stock from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA).
-
Ottawa apologizes to Sask. First Nation for its role in experimental colony
The Government of Canada offered a national apology to Peepeekisis Cree Nation on Wednesday for its role in the File Hills Colony Scheme.
-
Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate
On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. CTVNews.ca has the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.
Atlantic
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
-
Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault loses bid for publication ban
A Newfoundland lawyer charged with sexual assault has lost his legal bid to shield his name from publication.
-
Pilot project launched in N.B. hospitals following emergency room death
Horizon Health in New Brunswick says it has quickly created a new pilot project inside waiting rooms at the authority's five regional hospital emergency departments.
Toronto
-
70% of Ontario lab workers want to quit, assoc. CEO says
The majority of lab workers in Ontario are considering leaving their jobs and many are feeling burnout similar to nurses, according to the CEO of The Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO).
-
Two men arrested following armed carjacking in Toronto
Toronto police say two men are facing charges following an armed carjacking in Toronto earlier this week.
-
GTA home sales down 47% from last year, 24% from June: Toronto Real Estate Board
The moderation of the Greater Toronto Area's housing market intensified last month as the region's real estate board found July sales fell 47 per cent from the same time last year and 24 per cent from this past June.
Montreal
-
Man shot by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
-
Federal government announces nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence
Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree earlier this week, the federal public safety minister came to the city Thursday to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.
-
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believes the same shooter was behind two separate shootings that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in July
Rising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.
-
Canada's top court dismisses city of Ottawa's application to appeal Kanata golf course ruling
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the city of Ottawa's application for leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to allow ClubLink to proceed with the development.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop 12 cents a litre
Ottawa motorists will find some relief at the gas pumps heading into the first weekend of August, as prices are set to drop by 12 cents by Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Damaged hydro pole closes portion of Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge
A stretch of Shantz Hill Road was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated a crash in Cambridge on Thursday morning.
-
-
Old Marina Restaurant patron applauds quick-thinking staff during fire
Jane McKenzie was sitting down for a birthday lunch on Saturday, July 31 when she was told to leave immediately and then ushered out of the Old Marina Restaurant.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17
A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.
-
Three arrested for breaking into Sudbury Arena
Greater Sudbury Police say they have arrested three people in the last three days for break and enter incidents at Sudbury Arena.
-
Gore Bay man killed in vehicle rollover
A 42-year-old resident of Gore Bay was killed July 30 in a single-vehicle collision on the Sheshegwaning First Nation.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba decides not to appeal court ruling on child benefit payments
The Manitoba government has decided not to appeal a court ruling over hundreds of millions of dollars in child benefit payments.
-
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
-
Industrial building fire on Symington Road, cause of fire needs further investigation
Firefighters from the RM of Springfield responded to a fire on the outskirts of Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices: Here's what's predicted before the weekend
Metro Vancouver drivers are expected to see more relief at the pumps before the weekend as the cost is predicted to drop again Friday.
-
Order to remove tents from East Hastings Street delayed so city can provide storage options
An order to remove tents and other structures from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been delayed, the city says.
-
Wildfires threatening homes, livelihoods of hundreds in B.C. Interior
With six wildfires of note identified by the BC Wildfire Service, the Keremeos Creek blaze remains the largest in the province at an estimated 4,250 hectares.
Vancouver Island
-
Judge rules U.S. navy's review of Whidbey Island jet fleet expansion violated environmental law
A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. navy violated the National Environmental Policy Act during its environmental review process for the expansion of the Growler jet fleet at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.
-
'Size of grapefruits': Vancouver Island mayor caught in extreme Alberta hailstorm
A family road trip through Alberta took a dramatic turn for the mayor of Courtenay, B.C.
-
New $98M post-secondary campus coming to Langford, B.C.
Four post-secondary institutions are coming together with the B.C. government to open a new mixed-use post-secondary campus in Langford, B.C.