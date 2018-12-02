

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton man is sharing a word of caution after EPS issued a warning last week of holiday grinches taking parcels from homes across the city.

Over a three week span last month there were 17 reported cases of thefts of parcels from homes across the city, aggravating shoppers.

“You work hard to afford gifts for your family and friends and stuff like that so to have it just taken from you, it sucks,” said Gavin Robertson.

Robertson is an avid online shopper, sometimes spending hundreds of dollars in the span of a week with just a click of a mouse.

Footage taken on Tuesday from his front door security camera showed a man and a woman approach his mailbox that was stuffed full with letters and a delivery from Amazon.

The pair can be seen taking out Robertson’s packages, stuffing them into a backpack and continue to walk down the street.

Luckily the parcel the thieves snatched from his mailbox was just a screen protector, however the mail they took has Robertson more concerned.

“They took some addressed mail, and I have no idea what's in it. So now I have to cancel my credit card in case the statement came and my roommate has a new credit card coming that was supposed to come this week and he doesn't know if that was taken or not.”

RCMP recommend to track orders and to make sure someone is available when packages are due. They also would like to remind online shoppers to check their front doors for deliveries regularly, advice Robertson will take along with a special request for future orders.

“I'm going to start requesting more packages to be left at the back door instead of the front door. That way they're out of line of sight from the street.”

With files from Timm Bruch