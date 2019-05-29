Starting June, the main floor of the River Cree Resort and Casino will be smoke free.

The new rules will apply to the casino and all restaurant space on the main floor.

River Cree also said it would soon be opening a smoke-friendly expansion called Embers, which will feature a state-of-the-art ventilation system and ONYX Lounge, in addition to new slot machines, dice tables and a high-limit slot room.

“We are getting BIGGER and BETTER!” the business wrote in a Facebook announcement on Tuesday.

It has not yet announced a date for the grand re-opening.