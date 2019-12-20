EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Alix, Alberta on Friday morning and fled the scene on a snowmobile.

At 11:15 a.m., RCMP was called to the ATB Financial after a man wearing a mask and gloves and carrying a long barrelled gun and a machete. He demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount.

No employees were injured in the robbery.

The snowmobile was last seen on Alix Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bashaw RCMP at 780-372-3793 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.

Alix is about 160 kilometres south of Edmonton.