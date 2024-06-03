EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Rollover on Whitemud freeway snarls westbound traffic

    A rollover on Whitemud Drive near 149 Street reduced traffic to one lane. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) A rollover on Whitemud Drive near 149 Street reduced traffic to one lane. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    A vehicle rollover on Monday the Edmonton Police Service is calling serious has redued Whitemud Drive to one lane westbound at 149 Street.

    EPS said in an early evening media release that major collisions officers are investigating the incident north of the Quesnell Bridge just past the pedestrian bridge linking the Quesnell Heights and Laurier Heights neighbourhoods.

    Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes over the next several hours.

