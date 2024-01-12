Royal Alexandra Hospital emergency's heat restored, but weather causing other issues

Heaters were temporarily needed in the emergency department of Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital because of an "air handling system issue" Friday morning.

Alberta Health Services said the issue was caused by the extreme temperatures.

The triage and waiting room were affected, but the emergency department remained open to walk-in patients.

"To help ensure the safety and comfort of our patients and families waiting for emergent care, an area located within the ED will be used to provide a warmer space for those waiting. Temporary heaters are also being used," AHS said in a statement.

For a period, patients being brought in on ambulances were diverted to other Edmonton emergency departments, as well.

Although heat was restored to the emergency department just after noon, the weather continued to cause the hospital "infrastructure issues" into the evening: water pipes burst in the ambulance bay and front entrance.

AHS said the burst pipes had "minimal impact" on patient care. Some emergency patients received care at other facilities. Patients and visitors were re-routed through a different entrance while the clean up and repair work was done. Both the emergency department and ambulance bay remained operational.

Additionally, heaters were being used in all areas of the Royal Alex that were colder than usual, specifically areas near exterior doors.

"Some entrances with double doors have been reduced to one door access; this process is expected to remain in place for the duration of the extreme cold temperatures," AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said.

"All efforts are underway to ensure patients, families and healthcare workers remain comfortable at the RAH over the weekend."