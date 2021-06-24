EDMONTON -- Only food services at Edmonton's Rundle Park Golf Course will be impacted after a fire in the clubhouse Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called shortly after 10 a.m.

They were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen and had it extinguished before 10:30 a.m.

No one was hurt.

According to a city spokesperson, food service will be paused but that is the only impact to golfers. The course remained open, as did the lower level of the clubhouse on Thursday.