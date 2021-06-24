Advertisement
Rundle golf course to remain open after fire: city
Published Thursday, June 24, 2021 11:42AM MDT
A fire on June 24, 2021, was contained to the kitchen of the Rundle Park Golf Course clubhouse.
Share:
EDMONTON -- Only food services at Edmonton's Rundle Park Golf Course will be impacted after a fire in the clubhouse Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called shortly after 10 a.m.
They were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen and had it extinguished before 10:30 a.m.
No one was hurt.
According to a city spokesperson, food service will be paused but that is the only impact to golfers. The course remained open, as did the lower level of the clubhouse on Thursday.