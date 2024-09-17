EDMONTON
    • Saddle up, partner! Canadian Finals Rodeo coming to Rogers Place next month

    Riders at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in competition in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Canadian Finals Rodeo) Riders at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in competition in an undated photo. (Courtesy: Canadian Finals Rodeo)
    The Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) returns to Edmonton next month for its 50th year of showcasing the best in the west.

    This year marks the first of a three-year contract where CFR will operate in Edmonton after spending the last five years in Red Deer.

    "We looked at the offer through Edmonton and spoke with the province and the city … we weighed out everything from the cultural effect that the rodeo could have on the communities, to the growth opportunities – I think we found the fit with Edmonton," said Denny Phipps, the general manager of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, on Tuesday.

    "We're really excited to be here for the next three years and hopefully beyond."

    For four days, Rogers Place will serve as the competition grounds for all things rodeo including bareback, bull and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, roping and barrel racing.

    Rodeo performers will bring their talents to the dirt, advancing every day until a champion is crowned on the last day of the event.

    A full schedule of the competition can be found on the CFR website.

    Along with the rodeo competitions, there's a number of other events leading up to CFR to put some dirt on your boots.

    Rodeo Week boasts nine days of wild west activities, tailgate parties, live-performances and trade-shows all over Edmonton, all leading up to celebrate Canada's best riders and wranglers in action. All Rodeo Week events can be found here.

    According to Explore Edmonton, CFR, along with Rodeo Week, is predicted to bring in around $30 million to the city with hotel rentals and job contracts.

    Rodeo Week goes from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6 and will ring in the Canadian Finals Rodeo festivities from Oct. 2 to 5.

    Tickets for CFR's golden jubilee are available online

