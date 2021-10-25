Safety concerns prompt temporary fencing on east Edmonton bridge

EDMONTON -

Temporary fencing has been installed on a commuter bridge in east Edmonton that drew criticism from local residents due to a low barrier.

The barrier is on the south side of the bridge on Ada Boulevard that crosses high above Wayne Gretzky Drive.

Last week, the city said it would install temporary fencing that would stay in place while a permanent railing is fabricated.

I feel like this vid doesn't quite show it, but the wall on the new Ada Blvd bridge is not right. @CityofEdmonton was there a miscalculation in the design or construction stage? It's only a matter of time before something terrible happens here. pic.twitter.com/8Hpsp6GMpj — 🎂 🚧 Jeff Nightghoul (@dirklancer) October 11, 2021

Earlier this month, one resident told CTV News Edmonton the low barrier was a safety hazard.

“I walk this bridge pretty much every day,” said Laura Sydora. “I tend to walk on the other side just because I’m a bit concerned about the drop down.”

It's unclear when the installation of the permanent railing will be complete.