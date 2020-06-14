EDMONTON -- Safeway employees in Alberta could be taking a strike vote later this month.

A notice on the UFCW Local 401 said nearly 80 per cent of workers last month pushed for a strike vote after seeing the last offer from Safeway’s parent company, Sobey’s.

The vote will happen June 25 and 26.

UFCW said a vote in favour of a strike would not mean immediate job action, the union is hoping for further talks at the bargaining table.

Safeway has 75 stores in the province.