Safeway employees push for strike vote
Published Sunday, June 14, 2020 4:34PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Safeway employees in Alberta could be taking a strike vote later this month.
A notice on the UFCW Local 401 said nearly 80 per cent of workers last month pushed for a strike vote after seeing the last offer from Safeway’s parent company, Sobey’s.
The vote will happen June 25 and 26.
UFCW said a vote in favour of a strike would not mean immediate job action, the union is hoping for further talks at the bargaining table.
Safeway has 75 stores in the province.
