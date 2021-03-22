EDMONTON -- A Safeway will replace what used to be a Planet Organic on Jasper Avenue, Sobeys announced on Monday.

The 25-thousand-square-foot location on 122 Street will be a boutique style grocery store for Edmontonians to conveniently shop at.

“We are thrilled to announce a new Safeway location is coming to the Edmonton community – Safeway Jasper!” said Samantha Detwiler, external communications specialist for Sobeys.

Construction is already underway with a completion date slated for the fall of 2021.