Salvation Army gets a heavy-duty upgrade Saturday
The Salvation Army received a heavy-duty donation on Saturday.
Truck retailer Stahl Peterbilt celebrated 20 years of business in Alberta by donating a brand-new refrigerated truck to the charity.
"This truck means an incredible amount to the Salvation Army today," said Rob Kerr, divisional secretary for the Salvation Army.
The new truck will replace one previously donated by the company, which was smaller and not refrigerated.
"It's an upgrade for us, absolutely. It allows us to do a lot of different things," Kerr said. "Because it's new, it's reliable and we can make longer trips if needed to other places outside of Edmonton."
Kerr said the gift will help the Salvation Army to safely deliver fresh and frozen goods to locations that offer food bank services, as well as large-scale events for emergency relief – like helping feed wildfire evacuees from the Northwest Territories.
"This is over $200,000 worth of equipment like this right here," Kerr said. "For us to find those kinds of funds, it would be very difficult for us.
"We can't do it without partners like this."
