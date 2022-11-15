Salvation Army hoping for more money this Christmas during kettle campaign

Bells began to ring across the city Tuesday as the Salvation Army kicked off its annual Christmas Kettle fundraiser.

Every year before Christmas, Salvation Army volunteers collect donations in kettles at 2,000 locations across Canada.

Volunteers will be ringing bells in Edmonton shopping centres, office buildings and in special venues, like Oilers' games.

Donations can be made with cash, or by tap with a credit or debit card.

This year the organization is hoping to raise $650,000. It's more than last year, said Lt. Col. Brian Venables, Salvation Army division secretary for public relations, because of rising need in the community.

"Because of the current economic conditions we don't have much choice," Venables said. "We know that there is about a 30 per cent increase in the demand for our services already across the province and in Edmonton in particular."

"We've got to make sure we get the kettles out there, get volunteers on the kettles, and then we can raise the money necessary to make the difference this Christmas."

Venables said the Salvation Army is still looking for helpers. Volunteers work two hour shifts and can register or book a shift online at yegkettles.ca.

The kettle campaign ends Christmas Eve, and money raised will go to funding year-round services at the Salvation Army.