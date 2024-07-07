Santa and his elves collect toys at Riverhawks game

Santa Clause and the Grinch made an afternoon stop in downtown Edmonton for a ball game Sunday.

The Edmonton Riverhawks were getting into the holiday spirit early as the team took on the Kamloops NorthPaws.

"It's an absolutely magical day down here at the diamond," said Riverhawks general manager Steve Hogle. "We've got Christmas in July with Santas Anonymous, so a wonderful cause at hand."

Visitors were encouraged to dress up and bring a toy or cash donation for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.

"It's really neat for us to see some of our volunteers out in a pair of shorts and a hat versus toques and snow pants," said executive director Angel Benedict. "So it is a lot of fun."

Santas Anonymous served more than 22,000 children in 2023, with more than $7,000 in toys and cash coming from last summer's Riverhawks event.

"We expect that number to continue to grow next year, so it's really important to us that we get this early head start here in the summer," Benedict said.

"We're also going to try to unofficially beat the world record for the most elves in one spot," she added.

The current Guinness world record for the most elves in one spot is 1,762.

While there were no officials there to declare a new record, Benedict said it would mean a lot to see 1,763 volunteers and Riverhawks fans join forces in their festive gear.

"We'll know in our hearts that we're officially beating that world record," she said.

For more information on future Riverhawks events and themed-games, visit the team's website.