Santa and his elves collect toys at Riverhawks game
Santa Clause and the Grinch made an afternoon stop in downtown Edmonton for a ball game Sunday.
The Edmonton Riverhawks were getting into the holiday spirit early as the team took on the Kamloops NorthPaws.
"It's an absolutely magical day down here at the diamond," said Riverhawks general manager Steve Hogle. "We've got Christmas in July with Santas Anonymous, so a wonderful cause at hand."
Visitors were encouraged to dress up and bring a toy or cash donation for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous.
"It's really neat for us to see some of our volunteers out in a pair of shorts and a hat versus toques and snow pants," said executive director Angel Benedict. "So it is a lot of fun."
Santas Anonymous served more than 22,000 children in 2023, with more than $7,000 in toys and cash coming from last summer's Riverhawks event.
"We expect that number to continue to grow next year, so it's really important to us that we get this early head start here in the summer," Benedict said.
"We're also going to try to unofficially beat the world record for the most elves in one spot," she added.
The current Guinness world record for the most elves in one spot is 1,762.
While there were no officials there to declare a new record, Benedict said it would mean a lot to see 1,763 volunteers and Riverhawks fans join forces in their festive gear.
"We'll know in our hearts that we're officially beating that world record," she said.
For more information on future Riverhawks events and themed-games, visit the team's website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
France's Macron keeps prime minister in place for "stability of the country" after chaotic election
French President Emmanuel Macron refused the resignation Monday of the country’s prime minister, asking him on Monday to remain temporarily as the head of the government after chaotic election results left the government in limbo.
Snap election unlikely in Canada as European campaigns send incumbents packing
With international examples of snap elections sending incumbents packing, the federal Conservatives maintaining a healthy lead in national polling, and speculation over whether Trudeau ought to resign, it seems less likely the Liberals will want to roll those particular dice again.
Planning a last-minute summer vacation? Here's how to save money
Summer is already in full swing, but there is still time to plan a vacation — and even save some money, while you're at it.
Ottawa councillor, residents condemn arrival of 'hateful' group Diagolon 'Terror Tour'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
Sex assault case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach due in court today
A hearing is scheduled in Brampton, Ont., court today in the case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is accused of sexually assaulting 10 complainants.
Pretrial hearing sets stage for Alec Baldwin's arrival in court in fatal shooting of cinematographer
A New Mexico judge is setting the table for the involuntary manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.
Novice northern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving, fleeing police on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
Gaza destruction likely helped push Hamas to soften ceasefire demands, several officials say
Several officials in the Middle East and the U.S. believe the level of devastation in the Gaza Strip caused by a nine-month Israeli offensive likely has helped push Hamas to soften its demands for a ceasefire agreement.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Crowds pack Calgary Stampede for family day festivities despite heat
Families flocked to the Calgary Stampede on Sunday enduring hot temperatures on the midway. Stampede Park was packed as visitors dealt with temperatures nearing 30 C. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning for a large chunk of Alberta, including the city of Calgary.
-
Calgary preschool backtracks after testing confirms E. coli case
A Calgary preschool is backtracking after further testing confirmed a case of E. coli in a one-year-old child – despite previous claims that tests had come back negative.
-
Here's when Calgary outdoor pools will reopen
The City of Calgary is allowing outdoor pools to open under its new water-use rules but each facility has varying levels of preparation work to do before they can welcome back guests.
Lethbridge
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Saskatoon
-
Parts of Saskatchewan under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
-
Body of Sask. teen recovered after canoe overturns on Helene Lake
A Sask. teen boy reported missing on Wednesday after a canoe overturned on Helene Lake has been found dead.
-
This vintage steam engine will be making a stop in Saskatchewan
Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its "final spike tour" with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive "The Empress."
Regina
-
Minor injuries reported after three vehicle crash in south Regina
A collision between three vehicles disrupted travel plans for those in Regina's south end on Saturday.
-
This vintage steam engine will be making a stop in Saskatchewan
Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its "final spike tour" with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive "The Empress."
-
Parts of Saskatchewan under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
Vancouver
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
-
17 temperature records broken amid B.C. heat wave
Sunday was the hottest July 7 on record in 17 communities across B.C. amid a heat wave that prompted weather warnings in much of the province, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man faces several charges after 'crime spree' in Langley: RCMP
A Surrey man is facing several charges after he went on a “crime spree” in Langley on Friday, according to local Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
-
17 temperature records broken amid B.C. heat wave
Sunday was the hottest July 7 on record in 17 communities across B.C. amid a heat wave that prompted weather warnings in much of the province, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. heat wave expected to last until at least Tuesday night: ECCC
Heat warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to remain in effect until at least Tuesday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Toronto
-
Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves 1 dead: police
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Parkdale early Monday morning, Toronto police confirm.
-
Sex assault case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach due in court today
A hearing is scheduled in Brampton, Ont., court today in the case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is accused of sexually assaulting 10 complainants.
-
No music, dimmed lights help shoppers during sensory-friendly hours at Walmart retailers
It’s a Tuesday morning at a Walmart just north of Toronto and there’s a sense of calm hanging over the store.
Montreal
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Toronto woman's Jeep stolen while parked outside Montreal East hotel
The Quality Hotel & Suites Montreal East has a parking lot right outside the main entrance, so Vanessa Sabatini parked her red Jeep there overnight, assuming it would be safe.
-
Montreal failed to address school flushing sewage into river for years
A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings issued for most of Maritimes Monday and Tuesday, could extend into Wednesday for some regions
Heat warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick Monday and Tuesday.
-
Man flees from traffic stop then crashes, SiRT investigating: N.S. RCMP
The Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a man allegedly fled a traffic stop in Middle Sackville, N.S., resulting in a crash which led to serious injuries on Saturday.
-
Halifax sizzles with excitement at first-ever hot dog eating contest
The aroma of sizzling hot dogs filled the air in downtown Halifax Sunday, as the owners of the Halifax Beer Garden hosted the first-ever hot dog eating contest in the city.
Winnipeg
-
Weapons, assault charges laid against Brandon teens in separate incidents
Brandon police were busy this weekend, arresting and charging three teenaged boys in two separate incidents.
-
Thousands without power near Lac du Bonnet
More than 2,500 customers are without power near Lac du Bonnet, Man., and it’s not clear when it will be restored.
-
93-year-old steam train chugs into Winnipeg rail yard
The CPKC Final Spike Steam Tour rolled through Winnipeg Saturday, wrapping up its three-country, cross-continental journey.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Look at this photograph: Ottawa city councillor meets his rockstar idols Nickleback
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
-
This is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera so far in 2024
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
-
Hot and humid weather in Ottawa on Monday after record rainfall this weekend
It will be a sunny, hot and humid start to the new work week in Ottawa, after a wet weekend with record-breaking rainfall. Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day with a high of 30 C. The humidex will make it feel like 38.
Northern Ontario
-
Three people displaced by Greater Sudbury barbecue fire
Three people have been displaced by a weekend fire in the area of Nickel Street and 6th Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Levack.
-
Novice northern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving, fleeing police on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
-
Snap election unlikely in Canada as European campaigns send incumbents packing
With international examples of snap elections sending incumbents packing, the federal Conservatives maintaining a healthy lead in national polling, and speculation over whether Trudeau ought to resign, it seems less likely the Liberals will want to roll those particular dice again.
Barrie
-
Bruce Cockburn inducted into Mariposa Hall of Fame
The Mariposa Folk Festival concluded in Orillia Sunday evening, highlighted by Bruce Cockburn's headline performance and induction into the Mariposa Hall of Fame.
-
-
Pot plants seized near abandonned car
Police find grow-op in Kawartha Lakes.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash south of Hagersville
A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Haldimand County.
-
Guelph Ont. Cargill employees to return to work Monday
960 unionized employees at Cargill Dunlop ratified a new collective agreement Saturday afternoon.
-
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
London
-
Lone driver taken to trauma centre following single-vehicle rollover
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
-
Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
-
One arrested following robbery investigation in Hanover: Police
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery investigation, according to Hanover police.
Windsor
-
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
Police reveal Windsor's most collision-prone intersection in last 15 months
In the last 15 months, the stretch of road in front of Devonshire Mall leading to the E.C Row Expressway ramps has become the most collision-prone area for drivers in Windsor.
-
Body art culture and 'freedom of expression' on display at Windsor's first tattoo expo
An organizer of Windsor's first tattoo expo hopes the event will help dispel the negative stigma some people have about body art.