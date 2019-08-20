Police have given the all clear at the Emerald Hills Shopping Centre in Sherwood Park after a bomb threat was called in Tuesday afternoon.

The bomb threat was reported to RCMP at 12:07 p.m. and the mall was immediately evacuated. Explosive disposal units from both RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service responded to the scene.

According to Strathcona County RCMP Const. Chantelle Kelly, the threat was called in to Vision Electronics.

Police were told "(the caller) said that there might be a bomb in one of the units in the Emerald Hills Shopping Centre."

The Vision Electronics along with other stores in the area were searched, and no explosives or suspicious items were found.

Kelly added investigators are working to determine who made the call and from where.

The scene has been cleared and the shopping centre has resumed normal operations.

The Strathcona Community Hospital remained accessible during the event.