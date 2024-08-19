Scheduled LRT work complete on Stony Plain Road, but road to stay closed

Stony Plain Road will be closed until the end of November so Marigold can complete extra work on the Valley Line West LRT.

The road has been closed to east-west traffic between 131 and 139 Streets since April.

Marigold Infrastructure Partners announced the closure extension Monday on its website, saying crews completed the work scheduled this summer, but that it wants to "accelerate additional work and help minimize impacts on Edmontonians in 2025."

"We recognize the reopening of Stony Plain Road is later than anticipated and we appreciate your patience during construction."

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, save the occasional overnight work, which the builder says it will provide advance notice of.

Vehicular traffic will continue to be able to cross Stony Plain Road at 132 Street through November.

Major construction for Valley Line West in Glenora began in 2023.

Valley Line West, connecting with the southeast route at 102 Street, will run 27 kilometres between Mill Woods and Lewis Farms when completed in 2028.

Marigold signed on to design, build and partially finance the $2.6 billion project in 2020.