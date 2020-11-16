EDMONTON -- Canadian actor Dan Levy is once again shining a spotlight on the University of Alberta, this time calling on people to donate to its Faculty of Native Studies.

He tweeted that he had just completed the university’s free course on Canadian Indigenous history.

“I am urging all of you to donate if you can to the faculty and I am going to match you dollar for dollar up to $25,000,” Levy said in a video posted on Twitter. “That is a lot of money we can raise for an incredibly deserving faculty.”

Levy said the university has the only faculty of Native studies in North America.

I have spent the past 13 weeks taking the Indigenous Studies course through the faculty of @UANativeStudies at U of A. The weekly discussions we had were nothing short of transformational. Help me support the faculty by donating here: https://t.co/yCInZbwqeF pic.twitter.com/VXACgYfnW3 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 15, 2020

Levy is the co-creator and star of 'Schitt's Creek', a Canadian comedy series that grew into an international hit.

He first highlighted the free course in August, when he shared that he was enrolled and encouraged others to join him.

The course covers the truth about Canada's fur trade, residential schools, land claims and environmental impacts, legal systems, political conflicts and Indigenous activism, as well as a look at what contemporary Indigenous life is all about.

Levy praised the discussions generated in the class.

Donations to the University of Alberta can be made online.