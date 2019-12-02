EDMONTON -- One person is in critical, life-threatening condition after a crash involving a school bus and a crane on Monday morning.

The crash happened at Highway 28 and Range Road 180 just west of Smoky Lake around 8:30.

Alberta Health Services says the patient was flown to Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance. As many as 15 patients were also taken to hospital, regardless of injuries.

The bus was taking students to H. A. Kostash School in Smoky Lake, which has pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 classes.

Traffic in the area is being re-routed, and drivers are being asked to use other routes.