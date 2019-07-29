Mounties in St. Albert are investigating after a school bus left the road along McKenney Avenue and somehow ended up in a home's backyard swimming pool.

Police say the bus crashed at about 3 p.m. after turning from Mission Avenue on to McKenney.

"She stepped on it ... went right over the meridian into the neighbour's pool," said witness Tyler Millan.

There were no children on board and the female driver was taken for examination by paramedics, according to RCMP.

Millan says he was in the kitchen in his home next door to the yard the bus crashed into. He rushed to check on the bus after the crash and helped the female driver from the vehicle.

"She was really distraught and hurt," he said. "She was coherent but really confused about what happened."

Millan says it appears she banged her head and hurt her wrist. Her condition is unknown.

"I'm just glad there were no kids involved," said Millan.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and that road conditions are not considered to be a factor.