Emergency officials are on scene after a Golden Arrow school bus crashed into a wall on the Whitemud right before the 149 Street exit.

Two westbound lanes of the Whitemud were blocked off while emergency crews attended the scene. Drivers should use other routes.

Another bus was brought in for the children on the school bus to seek refuge.

Alberta Health Services says 12 patients, 11 of them children were taken to hospital. Two of the people taken to hospital had broken bones, and all are reportedly in stable condition. The other 12 children on the buses were not injured and were taken to Medowlark, Rio Terrace and Lynnwood schools.